BRIEF-Moderna Announces Preliminary Booster Data, Updates Strategy To Address Omicron Variant

* MODERNA ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY BOOSTER DATA AND UPDATES STRATEGY TO ADDRESS OMICRON VARIANT

* MODERNA INC- AUTHORIZED 100 ΜICROGRAM BOOSTER DOSE OF MRNA-1273 INCREASES OMICRON NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODY LEVELS APPROXIMATELY 83-FOLD‍​ * MODERNA INC - 100 ΜICROGRAM BOOSTER DOSE OF MRNA-1273 WAS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

* MODERNA INC - AUTHORIZED BOOSTER (50 ΜICROGRAM OF MRNA-1273) INCREASES OMICRON NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODY LEVELS APPROXIMATELY 37-FOLD * MODERNA- ‍​WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO DEVELOP AN OMICRON-SPECIFIC VARIANT VACCINE THAT IT EXPECTS TO ADVANCE INTO CLINICAL TRIALS IN EARLY 2022

* MODERNA -THERE WAS A TREND TOWARD SLIGHTLY MORE FREQUENT ADVERSE REACTIONS FOLLOWING 100 ΜICROGRAM BOOSTER DOSE RELATIVE TO 50 ΜICROGRAM DOSE‍​ * MODERNA INC - ‍​WILL EVALUATE INCLUDING OMICRON IN ITS MULTIVALENT BOOSTER PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBwbQXMdda] Further company coverage: [ ]

