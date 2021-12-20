President Ramaphosa returns to duty after ending self-isolation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to duty after ending a week of self-isolation following his positive test for COVID-19 on 12 December 2021.

According to Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, the President will chair the final Cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday.

The President has extended his gratitude to all South Africans, leaders and friends internationally, who conveyed their good wishes during this period.

"In turn, the President wishes all persons infected with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery.

"President Ramaphosa repeats his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining social distance and avoiding gatherings," Gungubele said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms. According to Gungubele, Mantashe is in good spirits and currently in self-isolation.

"Government urges all South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends," the Minister said in a statement.

(Wih Inputs from South African Government Press Release)