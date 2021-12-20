Left Menu

President Ramaphosa returns to duty after ending self-isolation

According to Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, the President will chair the final Cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-12-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 16:38 IST
President Ramaphosa returns to duty after ending self-isolation
The President has extended his gratitude to all South Africans, leaders and friends internationally, who conveyed their good wishes during this period. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned to duty after ending a week of self-isolation following his positive test for COVID-19 on 12 December 2021.

According to Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, the President will chair the final Cabinet meeting for 2021 on Wednesday.

The President has extended his gratitude to all South Africans, leaders and friends internationally, who conveyed their good wishes during this period.

"In turn, the President wishes all persons infected with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery.

"President Ramaphosa repeats his call for everyone in the country to stay safe by being vaccinated, wearing face masks, washing or sanitising hands frequently, maintaining social distance and avoiding gatherings," Gungubele said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms. According to Gungubele, Mantashe is in good spirits and currently in self-isolation.

"Government urges all South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends," the Minister said in a statement.

(Wih Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021