Davos World Economic Forum called off due to COVID - Sky News

The planned World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos has been called off due to surging cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Sky News reported on Monday, citing communication from organisers to delegates.

"Next month's gathering of global business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos, Switzerland, has been called off because of surging levels of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, delegates have been told today by the organisers," Sky News city editor mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

