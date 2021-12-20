India prepared to fight Omicron variant of coronavirus: Health and Family Welfare Minister

India is prepared to fight the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the country's vaccine manufacturing capacity will be increased to 45 crore doses per month in the next two months, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Buffer stocks of medicine and oxygen have been prepared to mitigate any crisis and 48,000 ventilators have been distributed to states, the minister said.

Giving an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations in India, Mandaviya said 88 percent of the eligible population has been given the first dose and 58 percent second dose.

Speaking at a discussion in the Upper House on the situation arising out of cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus in the country, the minister said it has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation, and the government is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Noting that the variant is spreading globally, Mandaviya said so far 161 cases of Omicron variant infections have been reported in the country and the government has already taken steps to tackle it.

He said the government has identified 'at risk' countries where the variant has been reported. People coming from those countries are required to take mandatory tests on arrival to India with seven days isolation at home with another testing again after seven days.

The Centre is in constant and regular touch with states and experts on the matter to understand the effect of the variant on the population, he added.

He said India's vaccine manufacturing capacity has also increased and will further rise.

At present, the capacity is 31 crore doses per month and it will be increased to 45 crore dose per month in the next two months, he said adding two more companies have submitted their vaccine data seeking emergency use authorisation.

