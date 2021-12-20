Health News Roundup: Analysis: Rising cases, Omicron highlight holes in Biden's COVID strategy, experts say; New Zealand links 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Analysis: Rising cases, Omicron highlight holes in Biden's COVID strategy, experts say

Amid a new surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, President Joe Biden is drawing criticism from health experts, who are calling for more urgency, testing, masking and global vaccine sharing. Biden, a Democrat, took office in January pledging to get the coronavirus under control. He presided over a massive vaccine rollout and passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, a sharp contrast with his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, who downplayed the pandemic's severity, dismissed many preventive measures and undermined health experts.

New Zealand links 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand authorities on Monday said they had linked a 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine after the person suffered myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, after taking his first dose. The death is New Zealand's second linked to a known but rare side effect from the vaccine after health authorities in August reported a woman had died after taking her doses.

Moderna says booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appears protective vs. Omicron

Moderna Inc said on Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be protective against the fast-spreading Omicron variant in laboratory testing and that the current version of the vaccine would continue to be Moderna's "first line of defense against Omicron." The vaccine maker said the decision to focus on the current vaccine, mRNA-1273, was driven in part by how quickly the recently discovered variant is spreading. The company said it still plans to develop a vaccine to protect against Omicron and hopes to advance into clinical trials early next year.

Bharat Biotech seeks trial for intranasal COVID-19 vaccine booster

Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said on Monday it has submitted an application to the country's drug regulator to conduct a late-stage trial for a booster dose of its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. Indian COVID-19 vaccine makers are lobbying the government to authorise boosters as supplies have far outstripped demand, but the health ministry said there is no immediate plan to approve boosters and the priority remains complete vaccination of eligible adults.

As Omicron threatens a global surge, some countries shorten COVID-19 booster timelines

A growing number of countries are reducing the wait time for COVID-19 vaccine boosters from six months to as few as three in a bid to ward off a new surge in infections from the Omicron variant. They are reacting to early evidence suggesting that Omicron is spreading faster than its predecessor, Delta, and is more likely to infect people who were vaccinated or had COVID in the past. Some scientists, however, say that giving boosters too soon could compromise the level of longer-term vaccine protection.

Biogen to cut price of Alzheimer's drug by half

Biogen Inc said on Monday it would slash the price of its Alzheimer's disease drug by about 50% after hospitals and lawmakers have complained that its cost was too high and its benefits uncertain, leading to slower-than-expected sales in the United States. The drug, Aduhelm, became the first new treatment for the memory-robbing disease in nearly 20 years, after U.S. regulators cleared it in June despite questions over the drug's effectiveness.

Novavax expected to start delivering COVID-19 shots to EU in first quarter 2022 -EU source

Novavax is expected to start delivering its COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union in the first quarter of 2022, an EU source said, as experts for the region's drug regulator met on Monday to decide whether to approve the shot. The EU Commission had no immediate comment and the U.S. biotech company was not immediately available for comment. The EU source declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

British cabinet to discuss COVID moves as Omicron sweeps Europe

Britain's cabinet will meet on Monday as pressure grows to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, a day after the Netherlands imposed a fourth lockdown and as other European countries consider putting a squeeze on Christmas. Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe and the United States, doubling every two or three days in London and elsewhere and taking a heavy toll on financial markets, which fear the impact on the global economic recovery.

Biontech, Pfizer to provide EU with extra 200 million COVID doses

BioNTech SE and Pfizer said on Monday that they would be providing the European Union with more than 200 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine they produce. The two vaccine manufacturers said they agreed in May to supply 900 million doses to the European Commission in 2022 and 2023, with an option to request up to an additional 900 million.

New U.S. push for vaccines, boosters to stem 'raging' Omicron

U.S. health officials urged Americans on Sunday to get booster shots, wear masks and be careful if they travel over the winter holidays, as the Omicron variant raged across the world and was set to take over as the dominant strain in the United States. The government is gearing up for the next phase of battle in a two-year fight against a virus that has killed 800,000 people in the United States and disrupted every aspect of daily life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)