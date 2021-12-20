Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 18:35 IST
Lt Governor meets shop owners, residents, passersby to persuade them to get vaccine
Puducherry Dec 20 (PTI): Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan met shop owners, residents and passersby here on Monday and got to know from them whether they had taken the jab against Covid-19.

She was accompanied by Health Secretary Udhayakumar and the Director of Health and Family Welfare services G.Sriramulu during her visit. She asked each and every one of them she met to get the jab in case they did not.

She stopped by at every shop and arranged for immediate vaccination in case the persons she met told her they had not taken the jab till now.

Also, she gave masks to those who passing by without them. She appreciated those who showed her the certificate of vaccination.

''Very good, you are a good citizen and setting an example to others by your response to the movement on vaccination,'' the Lieutenant Governor told a grocer.

She is keen that Puducherry emerges as a cent per cent vaccinated Union Territory at the earliest. She later told newsmen: ''The health authorities will start verifying the people in public places whether they have had the vaccine. She said 8.14 lakh first doses had been administered so far in Puducherry while 5.20 lakh second doses had also been administered. ''Around 1.5 lakh people are yet to be vaccinated now and steps had been intensified to cover the remaining population as our intention is to ensure that Puducherry emerged as a cent percent vaccinated Union Territory,'' she said.

She said the government was mulling permission to celebrate the New Year eve or other social functions only if there was strict adherence to the safety protocols and those visiting Puducherry from outside would be subject to checking to ascertain that they have had the jabs.

During her visit in important segments in the town, the Lieutenant Governor visited a restaurant and after finding that the workers there were yet to take the vaccine, she made immediate arrangements for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

