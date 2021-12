BRIEF-EMA Recommends Nuvaxovid For Authorisation In The EU

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA RECOMMENDS NUVAXOVID FOR AUTHORISATION IN THE EU

* EMA: HAS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR NOVAVAX’S COVID-19 VACCINE TO PREVENT COVID-19 IN PEOPLE FROM 18 YEARS OF AGE * EMA: NOVAVAX SHOT IS THE FIFTH VACCINE RECOMMENDED IN THE EU FOR PREVENTING COVID-19

* EMA SAYS CONCLUDED THAT THE DATA ON THE VACCINE WERE ROBUST AND MET THE EU CRITERIA FOR EFFICACY, SAFETY AND QUALITY * EMA: SIDE EFFECTS OBSERVED WITH NUVAXOVID IN THE STUDIES WERE USUALLY MILD OR MODERATE AND CLEARED WITHIN A COUPLE OF DAYS AFTER VACCINATION Further company coverage:

