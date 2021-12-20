3 doctors sacked over deaths of children at Delhi hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the city government has terminated the services of three doctors over the death of three children at the Kalawati Saran Hospital due to an adverse drug reaction a few days ago.

He said the government has ordered an inquiry into the incident and the guilty won't be spared.

''Three children died at the Kalawati Saran Hospital due to an adverse drug reaction a few days ago. As soon as we got to know about it, we terminated the services of three doctors and ordered an inquiry. We have also complained about the incident to the Delhi Medical Council,'' Jain said.

