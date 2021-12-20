Left Menu

French health regulator approves COVID vaccines for 5-11 year olds

France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator on Monday approved the COVID-19 vaccine for all children aged 5-11. "With the arrival of the Omicron variant, which is more contagious than the Delta variant, we can expect an increase in severe forms in children without prexisting health conditions", Alter said on Monday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-12-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 19:00 IST
  • France

France's Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS) health regulator on Monday approved the COVID-19 vaccine for all children aged 5-11. "The HAS suggests that all parents who want it can have their children aged 5 to 11 years vaccinated", said Lise Alter, one of the doctors charged with the risk evaluation of new drugs.

France last week started vaccinating children with medical preconditions that require special protection and ramped up logistics to roll out vaccination of all children in the age group once the HAS approves the move. "With the arrival of the Omicron variant, which is more contagious than the Delta variant, we can expect an increase in severe forms in children without prexisting health conditions", Alter said on Monday.

