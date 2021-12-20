Left Menu

Vadodara woman who returned from UK tests positive for Omicron variant; Gujarat tally 12

A 27-year-old woman with a travel history to the UK was found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Gujarats Vadodara on Monday, officials said, adding that the patient is asymptomatic. The test report on Monday confirmed that she was infected with the Omicron strain, he said.The only two close contacts of the woman have tested negative for coronavirus.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-12-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 20:50 IST
Vadodara woman who returned from UK tests positive for Omicron variant; Gujarat tally 12
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old woman with a travel history to the UK was found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, officials said, adding that the patient is asymptomatic. This is the third Omicron case in Vadodara and the 12th in Gujarat.

The woman had returned from the UK on December 13 via Mumbai. She had tested negative for coronavirus at both the airports, a health department official said.

Later, she complained of fever and gave samples for COVID-19 test, reports of which confirmed the coronavirus infection, the official said. Her sample was later sent for genome sequencing. The test report on Monday confirmed that she was infected with the Omicron strain, he said.

The only two close contacts of the woman have tested negative for coronavirus. The woman patient is asymptomatic and currently, in isolation at a private hospital, the official added. Earlier, a couple, who had returned to Vadodara from Zambia, had tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Apart from Vadodara, Omicron cases were reported from Surat, Jamnagar, Anand, Gandhinagar, and Mehsana districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
3
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021