Omicron patients stable, no one needs oxygen or ICU: LNJP Hospital MD Dr Suresh Kumar

Patients infected with the new coronavirus variant Omicron are recovering well from mild symptoms and do not require oxygen or ICU, said Dr Suresh Kumar, Managing Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. In a conversation with ANI, Dr Kumar said that of the 24 Omicron positive patients at LNJP Hospital, 12 have recovered and have been discharged.

"The remaining 12 Omicron patients are recovering well and are stable. Only two patients had mild symptoms. One had mild fever and the other had slight weakness and loose motion. All other patients have no problem. There was no problem in any of the other patients. Everyone's oxygen was also normal," Dr Kumar said. "A total of 60 people, who came from abroad, are admitted here as Omicron suspects. Apart from these, 3 patients are of Delta variant," he informed.

Dr Kumar further noted that the rate of transmission of Omicron has significantly increased. "There were very few cases last week, but now this number has increased to 24. However, the good thing is that no death has been reported, so far. Not a single patient out of 24 required oxygen support or ICU. All have been cured with mild treatments," he said.

LNJP is a designated hospital for the treatment of Omicron patients. "Eight people, who arrived in the country, were admitted to the hospital today on the suspicion of being infected with Omicron. All these samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Most of the patients infected with Omicron have a travel history including Africa, Europe, England and Dubai," Dr Kumar said.

According to him, there is laxity among people in terms of following COVID appropriate behaviour. With rising cases of Omicron, Dr Kumar urged people to avoid crowds amid festive season. India has reported 161 Omicron cases so far, informed Union Home Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today. (ANI)

