Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated - WHO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:24 IST
Omicron spreading and infecting the vaccinated - WHO
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta variant and is causing infections in people already vaccinated or who have recovered from the COVID-19 disease, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

"There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing for Geneva-based journalists, held at its new headquarters building.

"And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected," Tedros said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

