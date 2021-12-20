Telangana: Result of 15 samples awaited for Omicron

Left Menu

Result of 15 samples is awaited for Omicron in Telangana, the state health department said on Monday.Till date, 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant have been reported in the state.Meanwhile, Telangana today recorded 156 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,79,720.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:34 IST
Result of 15 samples is awaited for Omicron in Telangana, the state health department said on Monday.

Till date, 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant have been reported in the state.

Meanwhile, Telangana today recorded 156 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,79,720. No death was reported due to the infectious disease on Monday. The death toll stood at 4,015.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 53, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (22) and Ranga Reddy (14) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 207 people recovering from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,72,063.

The number of active cases was 3,642, the bulletin said.

It said 33,140 samples were tested and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,93,18,416.

The samples tested per million population were 7,87,705.

