UK reports 91,743 new COVID-19 cases, second highest daily figure
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-12-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 21:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 91,743 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the second highest figure since the start of the pandemic, as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.
The number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was 44.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement