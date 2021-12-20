Left Menu

Italy reports 137 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 16,213 new cases

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 20-12-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 22:10 IST
Italy reported 137 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 97 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 16,213 from 24,259. Italy has registered 135,778 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,101 on Monday, up from 7,726 a day earlier. There were 73 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 78 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 987 from a previous 966.

Some 337,222 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 566,300, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

