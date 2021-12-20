Left Menu

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 20-12-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 23:06 IST
Sputnik V due to submit vaccine data to WHO by end December
The Russian maker of the COVID-19 Sputnik V vaccine is due to submit its latest data by the end of December, with manufacturing site inspections expected to follow in February, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Monday.

Rogerio Gaspar, WHO regulation director, gave the new timelines for the vaccine made by the Gamaleya Institute at a WHO briefing for journalists in Geneva.

