One death, 27 fresh virus cases in Punjab

One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Monday as the state reported 27 fresh cases, taking its infection tally to 6,03,986, according to a medical bulletin. So far, 16,630 people have died from the infection in the state. Among fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 10 cases, followed by six in Pathankot and three in Fatehgarh Sahib. The number of active cases was 298. Forty-four people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,058, as per the bulletin. Union Territory Chandigarh reported 14 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,717.

The death toll reached 1,078 with one more death in the city. The number of active cases in the city was 100 while the number of cured persons was 64,539.

