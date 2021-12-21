Mizoram reports 33 new COVID cases, two more deaths

Mizoram on Monday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in nearly eight months, taking the tally to 1,39,488, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 533 as two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Sixteen fresh cases were reported from Aizawl district, followed by Kolasib (9), Saitual (5), Champhai (2) and Khawzawl(1), he said.

Meanwhile, an association of contractual National Health Mission staffers in Mizoram on Monday called off its indefinite strike, a day after the state government banned such a protest by health workers, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of National Health Mission Employees Union of Mizoram (NEUM) have not joined work since December 17, demanding regularisation of their jobs.They also sought medical reimbursement and travelling allowance for transfer. A statement issued by NEUM said the ongoing indefinite strike was called off during the day, following an assurance from Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana that the government would take measures for regularisation of jobs of the NHM staffers.

The minister also said he would take steps for welfare of the NHM workers.

Health secretary R Lalramnghaka assured them of making efforts to fulfil demand and aspiration of NEUM, the statement said.

The indefinite strike severely affected healthcare services, amid a manpower crunch, sources said. The Mizoram government had on Sunday prohibited observing of strikes or agitations by employees of the state health department during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the wake of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, there is an urgent need to keep a close vigil on the number of cases and any strike, if organised by any section or category of employees of the health department, would adversely affect healthcare service delivery, the order said.

It would be valid for six months with effect from Sunday. Mizoram now has 1,652 active cases, while 944 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,37,303. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 98.43 per cent.

The state has so far conducted more than 14.82 lakh sample tests for the infection, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)