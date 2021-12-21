Left Menu

Sikkim logs two fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 21-12-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 00:43 IST
Sikkim logs two fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality
Sikkim on Monday recorded two new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 32,463, while one more fatality due to the infection raised the death toll to 407, a health department bulletin said.

The two fresh cases were reported from West Sikkim, it said.

The Himalayan state had on Sunday registered four new cases. Sikkim now has 97 active cases, while 341 COVID patients have migrated to other states and 31,618 people have recovered from the disease.

Over 2.76 lakh sample tests have been conducted, including 133 in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 1.5 per cent and the single-day recovery ratio at 98.4 per cent.

