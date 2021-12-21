Left Menu

U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to Spain, Finland over COVID-19 concerns

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 00:59 IST
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against travel to eight destinations including Spain, Finland, Chad and Lebanon.

The CDC also added Bonaire, Monaco, San Marino and Gibraltar to its "Level 4: Very High" classification. It now lists about 85 countries at its highest level, including nearly all of Europe.

