U.S. considers eased travel restrictions with Southern African countries-Fauci

The Biden administration is considering easing travel restrictions to Southern African countries as U.S. infection rates of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus rise, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday. "We likely are going to pull back on that pretty soon because we have enough infection in our own country," Fauci said at the National Press Club.

The Biden administration is considering easing travel restrictions to Southern African countries as U.S. infection rates of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus rise, top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

"We likely are going to pull back on that pretty soon because we have enough infection in our own country," Fauci said at the National Press Club. "We're letting in people from other countries that have as much or more infection than the Southern African countries. So likely we are going to look at that very carefully to see if we can pull back."

