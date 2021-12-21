Colombia detects three cases of Omicron -gov't
Colombia's national health institute has identified three cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Monday.
The cases were found in people living in the coastal cities of Cartagena and Santa Marta.
Two of the people had visited the United States and one had visited Spain, Health Minister Fernando Ruiz said in a statement.
