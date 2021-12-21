Left Menu

COVID-19: 34 new Omicron cases reported in LNJP Hospital, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

A total of 34 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, out of which 17 patients have been discharged and the rest of the patients are admitted in other hospitals, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 12:35 IST
COVID-19: 34 new Omicron cases reported in LNJP Hospital, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 34 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, out of which 17 patients have been discharged and the rest of the patients are admitted in other hospitals, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday. "Out of the Omicron patients who have come to LNJP, 3 cases have been reported, who have no travel history, who did not go abroad," said the Health Minister in a statement issued today.

"The Delhi government has decided that now all the COVID-19 cases that will come up, all of them will undergo genome sequencing. For this we have made adequate arrangements," he added. Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that India has a total of 200 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus so far.

Looking at the rising tally of Omicron cases in the country, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in its latest bulletin dated December 13, published on Monday, said that public health measures and investigations are being conducted to look into the new variant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
3
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global
4
Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

Study finds molecular switch for addiction behaviour

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021