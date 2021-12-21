Left Menu

Swedish health agency recommends COVID shots for some 5-11 year olds

Swedish children aged 5-11 who are sensitive to upper respiratory tract infections should be vaccinated against COVID-19, the country's Public Health Agency said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 21-12-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 16:11 IST
Swedish health agency recommends COVID shots for some 5-11 year olds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish children aged 5-11 who are sensitive to upper respiratory tract infections should be vaccinated against COVID-19, the country's Public Health Agency said on Tuesday. Sweden had previously recommended vaccination from the age of 12, while the EU has recommended children aged 5-11 be vaccinated amid fears about the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant.

"Based on the current situation, evidence, and discussions with the Swedish Pediatric Association and the Medical Products Agency, the Health Agency recommends vaccination against COVID-19 to certain groups of children who are generally extra sensitive to upper respiratory tract infections," the Health Agency said in a statement. The Nordic country has seen infections surge in recent weeks, if from levels below most European countries, and the Swedish government is expected to announce tightened restrictions later on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
2
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021