Left Menu

No parties,mass gatherings from Dec 30 to Jan 2 due to COVID-19, rising Omicron cases in Karnataka

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 21-12-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 16:36 IST
No parties,mass gatherings from Dec 30 to Jan 2 due to COVID-19, rising Omicron cases in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Tuesday said that no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from December 30 to January 2.

''We had a meeting with experts through video conference regarding the new year celebrations, keeping in mind the COVID-19 and Omicron related cases,'' Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

On their recommendation, the government decided to prohibit mass gatherings in the city and other public places in the state.

''We are banning mass gatherings at open places. This is across the state from December 30 to January 2,'' Bommai said.

He said no parties or events like having Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants would be allowed.

''The clubs and restaurants will be allowed to have only 50 per cent of the capacity, but there is a ban on organising parties and Disc Jockeys,'' Bommai said.

Similarly in apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents' associations will have to ensure that the rules are not violated.

As many as 19 cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been reported so far in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021