40 doctors died of COVID-19 in line of duty during pandemic in MP: Govt tells Assembly

A total of 40 doctors died due to COVID-19 while performing their duty during the pandemic so far in Madhya Pradesh, the Legislative Assembly was told on Tuesday. The state government also told the House that it had spent Rs 2,470.60 crore on the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

A question on the death of doctors was asked by Congress MLA Tarun Bhanot in the House. As per the data provided along with the written reply of state health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, the highest number of 12 doctors died of COVID-19 in Gwalior, four in Indore, and two each in Hoshangabad, Datia, Panna, Singrauli and Chhindwara. A doctor died each in Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sagar, Satna, Jabalpur, Seoni and Dindori, it said.

In a written reply to a question asked separately by Congress MLA Omkar Singh Markam, Choudhary stated that the state government had spent Rs 2470.60 crore on treatment and prevention of COVID-19 during the pandemic. The minister also informed that 448 fatalities (due to COVID-19) were reported in the home isolation in MP.

A total of 5,72,077 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh till December 5, 2021.

Till December 20, Madhya Pradesh had reported 7,93,509 COVID-19 cases, 10,530 fatalities, and 7,82,796 recoveries, according to health officials.

