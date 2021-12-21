Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:22 IST
EU drug regulator: still unclear if COVID-19 shots need tweaking for Omicron
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union's drug regulator is prepared for the possibility that COVID-19 vaccines may be tweaked to fight the new Omicron variant, although there is no evidence yet that it will be necessary, the agency's chief said on Tuesday.

"There is no answer whether we will need to adapt vaccines," European Medicines Agency's (EMA) executive director Emer Cook said in a media briefing.

She said the European Union has capacity to make 300 million doses of vaccines per month as drugmakers have ramped up output to meet growing demand for the bloc's 450 million population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

