Health News Roundup: Europe considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world; German COVID experts push for immediate contact limits and more

Europe considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world

Countries across Europe were considering new curbs on movement on Tuesday as the fast-moving Omicron variant swept the world days before Christmas, throwing travel plans into chaos and unnerving financial markets. Omicron infections are multiplying rapidly across Europe, the United States and Asia, including in Japan, where a single cluster at a military base has grown to at least 180 cases.

German COVID experts push for immediate contact limits

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases recommended on Tuesday imposing "maximum contact restrictions" at once, to fight a looming tide of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The body also recommended restricting travel only to what was absolutely necessary, accelerating the vaccination campaign and ensuring that enough free coronavirus tests were available.

EU sets binding 9-month validity of vaccinations for COVID-19 travel pass

The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule. The proposal comes as several EU states introduce additional requirements on travellers in a bid to reduce the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders told Reuters the EU Commission was against additional requirements, and was assessing the measures.

U.S. meat plants relaxed some COVID-19 safety protocols after outbreaks - unions

Smithfield Foods, the world's largest pork producer, last year assigned a team of dedicated employees to enforce social distancing and sanitize surfaces at a South Dakota slaughterhouse where COVID-19 infected nearly 1,300 workers, the president of the local labor union said. Now, that role no longer exists, the company confirmed.

China to give women right to decide on caesarean birth - report

China will give pregnant women the right to chose a caesarean birth for babies even if husbands object, state media reported on Tuesday, one of the latest steps to safeguard women's rights in a society in which traditions can play a powerful role. China's top law-making body, the standing committee of parliament, is meeting this week to discuss bills, including a draft amendment to the Women's Rights and Interests Protection Law, which was first passed in 1992.

Moderna could be ready to develop Omicron booster in weeks - CEO

COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna does not expect any problems in developing a booster shot to protect against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and could begin work in a few weeks, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said in an interview. Moderna hopes to start clinical trials early next year on a vaccine to protect against the fast-spreading Omicron variant but for now is focussing on a booster dose vaccine.

India reports 200 Omicron cases across 12 states

India has recorded 200 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant across 12 states, mostly in the western state of Maharashtra and the nation's capital New Delhi, the health ministry said on Tuesday. The country's tally of Omicron cases has nearly doubled within a week, but there have been no deaths reported so far. In less than 40% of cases, patients either fully recovered or were discharged, the data showed.

EU drug regulator: still unclear if COVID-19 shots need tweaking for Omicron

The European Union's drug regulator is prepared for the possibility that COVID-19 vaccines may be tweaked to fight the new Omicron variant, although there is no evidence yet that it will be necessary, the agency's chief said on Tuesday. "There is no answer whether we will need to adapt vaccines," European Medicines Agency's (EMA) executive director Emer Cook said in a media briefing.

As Omicron surges, Biden to expand testing and warn unvaccinated

The Biden administration will open federal COVID-19 testing sites in New York City this week and buy 500 million at-home rapid tests that Americans can order online for free starting in January as it tries to tackle the Omicron variant sweeping the country. Striking a more dire tone about the risks of remaining unvaccinated, President Joe Biden will lay out the initiatives on Tuesday in a speech that aims to persuade Americans to protect themselves from the fast-spreading variant, a senior administration official said.

Exclusive-Pardes to go public, says COVID-19 antiviral pill does not need booster

Pardes Biosciences on Tuesday said early human testing shows that its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill works as a standalone treatment and announced plans to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company. If the drug, called PBI-0451, proves effective in later-stage testing, it could have an advantage over similar pills that need to be taken with a second, booster medication, such as the Pfizer Inc two-drug antiviral regimen, Paxlovid, now under consideration by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

