PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:35 IST
India supplied 983.068 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to 94 countries, 2 UN entities till Dec 15: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

India has supplied 983.068 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 94 countries and two United Nations entities in the form of grant, commercial export or through COVAX till December 15 since the start of Vaccine Maitri programme in January, 2021, the Rajya Sabha was told on Tuesday.

The country supplied COVID-19 related medical and other assistance to over 150 countries since the beginning of the pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply.

''Since the start of the Vaccine Maitri programme in January, 2021, India has supplied 983.068 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 94 countries and 2 UN entities in the form of grant, commercial export or through COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access) till December 15, 2021,'' he said.

In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during the second wave, support in the form of Covid-related equipment and medicines were received from more than 50 countries.

These included supplies from foreign governments, private companies, and other entities from foreign countries, the minister added.

