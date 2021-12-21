Russia confirms 41 Omicron cases, says over 70 mln vaccinated
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:42 IST
Russia has confirmed 41 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Anna Popova, the head of state consumer watchdog, told a government meeting on Tuesday.
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the same meeting that more than 70 million Russians have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and almost 76 million have received at least one dose.
Almost 10 million Russians have received booster shots after getting fully inoculated, he added. Russia has a population of over 144 million.
