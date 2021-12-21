Omicron dominant in Denmark as daily infections reach new record
Daily coronavirus infections in Denmark reached a new record on Tuesday, propelled by the Omicron coronavirus, which is now the predominant variant in the Nordic country, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said. "SSI deems omicron to be the dominant variant already now and (it is) still growing," Heunicke said on Twitter, citing the country's top infectious disease authority, Statens Serum Institut.
"SSI deems omicron to be the dominant variant already now and (it is) still growing," Heunicke said on Twitter, citing the country's top infectious disease authority, Statens Serum Institut. Denmark logged a record 13,558 infections in the last 24 hours, but saw the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals drop by 27 to 554. Daily hospital admissions and deaths are still below levels seen in December last year.
The reproduction rate, which estimates how many people one infected person transmits the virus to, is 1.2, Heunicke said, meaning the epidemic is growing.
