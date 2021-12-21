German committee recommends booster after three months as Omicron spreads
Germany's STIKO vaccine authority on Tuesday shortened the recommended period between a second coronavirus shot and a booster to three months from six, reflecting the increasing presence of the highly infectious Omicron variant. The authority said anyone over age 18 should have a booster using an mRNA vaccine three months after completing a two-shot course of COVID-19 vaccines.
Germany's STIKO vaccine authority on Tuesday shortened the recommended period between a second coronavirus shot and a booster to three months from six, reflecting the increasing presence of the highly infectious Omicron variant.
The authority said anyone over age 18 should have a booster using an mRNA vaccine three months after completing a two-shot course of COVID-19 vaccines. STIKO previously recommended anyone fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine should wait six months after their last shot. For the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, that period remains four weeks.
STIKO also recommended that anyone over age 12 who was infected with the coronavirus should receive a shot at least three months after they recovered. Previously the recommendation was six months.
The elderly or people with pre-existing conditions should be prioritised for booster shots, the committee added. Some 70.4% of the population has had two vaccinations and 32.6% have received a booster.
While data remains limited, half a dozen laboratory studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines is not enough to halt infection from Omicron, but a booster may help.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK court backs PM Johnson over Priti Patel bullying claims
UK's Johnson denies he prioritised animals in Kabul airlift
COVID rules were not broken at Downing Street party, UK's Johnson says
FACTBOX-UK PM Johnson announces COVID 'plan B' measures
UK PM Johnson aide resigns over lockdown party comments