Countries across Europe are considering new curbs on movement as the fast-moving Omicron variant sweeps the world days before Christmas, throwing travel plans into chaos and unnerving financial markets. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The Omicron variant accounts for 73% of U.S. infections based on data for the week ended Dec. 18. * The CDC and State Department advised Americans against travel to eight destinations including Spain and Finland. But top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Biden administration is considering easing travel restrictions to southern African countries.

* Panama has detected its first Omicron case, while Costa Rica and Colombia confirmed three more infections. EUROPE

* The European Union approved the use of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older, paving the way for a fifth shot in the EU. * The European Commission adopted rules that will make the EU COVID-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, an EU official told Reuters.

* Germany's Robert Koch Institute recommended that "maximum contact restrictions" should be imposed at once. * Sweden will urge all employees to work from home if possible and impose tighter rules for social distancing.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Thailand will reinstate its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for foreign visitors and scrap a quarantine waiver due to concerns over the spread of Omicron.

* The Chinese city of Dongxing postponed the clearing of travellers and cargos to pass through its port of entry due to COVID-19 concerns, state media reported. * New Zealand postponed its phased border re-opening plans until the end of February.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Iranian envoy to Yemen's rebel Houthi movement has died of COVID-19, Iran's Foreign Ministry said.

* Kuwait will require travellers arriving in the country to have the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot if more than nine months have passed since their vaccination. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The EU's drug regulator is prepared for the possibility that vaccines may be tweaked to fight the new Omicron variant although there is no evidence yet that it will be necessary, the agency's chief said. * Belgian researchers issued a pre-holiday warning against over-reliance on COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

* Pardes Biosciences said early human testing shows that its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill works as a standalone treatment * The Omicron variant is spreading faster than the Delta strain and is causing infections in the vaccinated or those who have recovered from COVID-19, the head of the WHO said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World shares gained as investors weighed up how badly the Omicron variant would hit the global economy, with the dollar softening as appetite for riskier assets made a cautious return.

* Oil prices rebounded after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors' appetite for risk improved, although they remained cautious. * Japan raised its overall economic assessment for the first time in 17 months as consumers and companies turned more optimistic about the outlook on falling COVID-19 cases at home.

* German consumer morale will deteriorate further at the start of next year, a survey showed, as the pandemic and the rise of Omicron push Europe's largest economy to the brink of a recession. * British business confidence began to feel the impact of the Omicron variant this month, alongside further upward pressure on prices and staffing costs, a survey showed.

(Compiled by Aditya Soni and Valentine Baldassari; Edited by Mark Heinrich)

