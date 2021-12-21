Ireland to spend 200 million euros on COVID supports in January

Ireland expects to spend around 200 million euros ($225 million) on a series of new supports for businesses and workers in January, spending minister Michael McGrath said on Tuesday.

The supports were introduced following the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and a series of new restrictions, including the closure of bars and restaurants at 8 p.m. until the end of January. ($1 = 0.8860 euros)

