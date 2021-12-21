U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 pills this week - Bloomberg News
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:25 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize COVID-19 treatment pills from both Pfizer Inc and Merck as early as this week, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
An announcement may come as early as Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.
