UK reports 90,629 new COVID-19 cases, 172 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:42 IST
Britain reported 90,629 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, and total cases in the seven days to Dec. 21 were 63% higher than in the previous seven-day period.

The daily number of deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test was 172, according to official data released by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

