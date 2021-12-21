Left Menu

Philippines cuts COVID-19 booster shot interval to three months

The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday halved the wait time for a COVID-19 vaccine booster to three months to help prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant. Recipients of a single-dose vaccine can get a booster shot after two months, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 21:59 IST
Philippines cuts COVID-19 booster shot interval to three months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday halved the wait time for a COVID-19 vaccine booster to three months to help prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant. A growing list of countries, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, Thailand and Germany, are shortening the interval for boosters to try to stave off a new surge in infections.

Adults can receive a booster dose at least three months after the second shot of a two-dose vaccine, cutting the six-month gap. Recipients of a single-dose vaccine can get a booster shot after two months, the health ministry said. "We are exploring all possible options to safely mitigate the effects of more transmissible variants of COVID-19," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian nation has detected three imported cases of Omicron variant. The Philippines has received more than 192 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and fully inoculated roughly 44.2 million of its 110 million population, government data show.

In November, the government started the rollout of booster doses for healthcare workers and the elderly. COVID-19 cases have fallen to an average of 378 a day in December from the peak of 18,579 daily in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada
3
Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissions: Study

Requirement for adults to wear masks in schools impacts COVID-19 transmissio...

 Germany
4
World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin America; Tigray forces to withdraw from neighbouring Ethiopian regions - spokesperson and more

World News Roundup: Chile's left cheers as Boric win ripples through Latin A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021