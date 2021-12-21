Mizoram reports 217 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 1,39,705

Left Menu

Mizorams COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,39,705 on Tuesday, with 217 more people testing positive for the infection, a health department official said.The north-eastern state on Monday had reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in nearly eight months, and two more deaths.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,39,705 on Tuesday, with 217 more people testing positive for the infection, a health department official said.

The north-eastern state on Monday had reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in nearly eight months, and two more deaths. The state's coronavirus death toll remained at 533, with no new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 6.74 per cent from 11.22 per cent on the previous day, he said.

Of the new cases, Aizawl district reported 89, Khawzawl (35), Lunglei (28), Saitual (17), Mamit (14), Champhai (12), Hnathial (11), Serchhip (6), Siaha (2), Kolasib (2) and Lawngtlai (1).

The number of active cases now stands at 1,649. As many as 220 patients recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of people who have recovered from the contagion to 1,37,523, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 98.43 per cent, and the death rate is 0.38 per cent, he said.

The state has conducted more than 14.85 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, a bulletin released by the health department said.

Over 7.28 lakh people have been vaccinated, and 5.84 lakh of them received both doses, state immunisation officer Dr. Lalzawmi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

