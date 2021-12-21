Left Menu

Over 138.89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far: Centre

With the administration of over 51 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 pm on Tuesday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 138.89 crore doses, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 22:47 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the administration of over 51 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 pm on Tuesday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 138.89 crore doses, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 138.89 crore (138,89,29,333) today. More than 51 lakh (51,30,949) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," it said.

The ministry further said that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight. Of the 51,30,949 doses administered today, 11,30,621 people were administered their first dose while 40,00,328 people received their second dose.

According to the ministry, 82,97,50,222 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine so far while the number of second doses administered in the country stands at 55,91,79,111. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

