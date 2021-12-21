Left Menu

Biden plan to spur 200 mln-500mln COVID tests to market -Fauci

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 23:09 IST
Biden plan to spur 200 mln-500mln COVID tests to market -Fauci
  United States

The Biden administration's use of the Defense Production Act should help get 200 million to 500 million COVID-19 tests to market, Dr. Anthony Fauci told MSNBC in an interview on Tuesday.

The nation's top infections disease official, speaking before President Joe Biden's unveils his latest plan to combat COVID-19 amid the Omicron variant, also said officials were weighing a shorter recommended quarantine period for healthcare workers.

