Israel reports first known COVID death from Omicron variant - Israeli media
Israel recorded its first known death from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to Israeli news media which reported that an elderly man died in Beersheba on Monday.
The patient died at Soroka Medical Center and had pre-existing conditions, according to the Times of Israel and Ynet news reports on Tuesday. The two new agencies both said he was over 60 and had received two vaccine doses but not a third booster shot.
The Health Ministry and Soroka did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation. Earlier the Health Ministry said there were at least 340 known cases of Omicron in Israel.
