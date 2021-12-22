Left Menu

National Medical Commission approves DM, MCH courses in Assam Medical college

National Medical Commission approved Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCH) courses in Assam Medical College for 2021-22.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 22-12-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 11:37 IST
National Medical Commission approves DM, MCH courses in Assam Medical college
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
National Medical Commission approved Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCH) courses in Assam Medical College for 2021-22.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the approval "a big milestone" on strengthening medical education in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "In a new feather in 75-year-old AMC's cap, it is heartening that National Medical Commission has approved DM and MCH courses in AMC for 2021 -22 by providing 3 seats in DM cardiology and 2 seats in MCH paediatric surgery. A big milestone. We shall continue to work on strengthening medical education." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

