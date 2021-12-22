France could soon have 100,000 COVID cases per day, health minister says
France could soon have around 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, health minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.
The Omicron variant would the dominant strain of COVID in France by early January, he added.
