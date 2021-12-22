Pfizer to provide 2.5 mln additional doses of its COVID-19 pill to UK
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 13:42 IST
Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday it will provide an additional 2.5 million doses of its COVID-19 pill Paxlovid to the United Kingdom.
A total of 2.75 million doses of the pill are expected to be delivered to the UK through 2022, the drugmaker said.
