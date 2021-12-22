Covid: Pak's Balochistan province reports 12 suspected cases of Omicron

At least 12 suspected cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were reported in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday, according to a health official.

All the patients have been quarantined, Head of Opera­tions Cell (Covid) Dr Naqibullah Niazi said.

The cases were detected in Kalat town near Quetta district during a vaccination and diagnostic process, he said.

''The samples have been sent to the National Institute of Heart Diseases (NIHD) in Rawalpindi for confirmation of the presence of the Omicron variant,'' Niazi said.

Balochistan has reported 19 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The province's caseload has increased to 33,606, while the death toll is 363.

So far, Pakistan has reported only two confirmed cases of Omicron -- both from Karachi.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has not yet confirmed any cases of the new strain in the district.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan last month had said that the arrival of the Omicron variant was inevitable and a matter of time.

''This (strain) has to spread in the whole world as we saw before that when a variant comes, the world is so interconnected that it is impossible to stop it,'' Umar had said, adding that vaccination was the most logical solution to curb the threat.

On Nov 27, Pakistan placed a complete ban on travel from South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia and Hong Kong in the wake of the new variant's discovery.

This travel ban was later extended to nine more countries — Croatia, Hungary, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan has so far reported 1,292,047 coronavirus cases and 28,892 deaths due to the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)