Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 15:09 IST
Poland reported 775 COVID-related deaths on Friday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the data from the health ministry showed.
Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten restrictions. On Friday Poland reported 18,021 new coronavirus cases.
