U.S. Peace Corps Zambia joins National COVID-19 vaccination campaign

On December 14, U.S. Peace Corps Zambia joined the Chisamba District Health Office in the local re-launch of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, held at Kaputi Secondary School. Peace Corps supported the District Health Office to conduct trainings of approximately 60 community health workers and traditional leaders to disseminate information about COVID-19 and promote uptake of vaccines. His Royal Highness Chief Chamuka of the Lenje people also supported the trainings.

Speaking at the event, Peace Corps Director Brad Favor hailed local leaders on the role they play in mobilizing people in the community to get vaccinated. "We are honored to take part in this Ministry of Health program and contribute to a greater number of people being vaccinated. The drive towards vaccine uptake can be resounding if we all work together."

Chisamba District Administrative Officer Brave Mazuba commended the multi-sectorial approach to increase vaccinations and stated that it would help to amplify dissemination of accurate information, as well as community mobilization of all eligible persons to access vaccines. "With the collaboration of Peace Corps Zambia, and the government's commitment to providing equity in access to cost-effective, quality health care, we expect to vaccinate up to 40 percent of the population in Chisamba District by Christmas Day."

Following the launch and training, more than 170 people received the vaccine, and as of December 16, over 300 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the district's campaign.

(With Inputs from APO)