S.Africa data, study suggest 'positive story' on Omicron severity - scientist
- Country:
- South Africa
A new South African study, along with data on hospitalisations and deaths in the country's fourth wave of COVID infections, suggest that the risk of severe disease is lower with Omicron than with previous variants, a top scientist said on Wednesday.
"In South Africa, this is the epidemiology: Omicron is behaving in a way that is less severe," said Professor Cheryl Cohen of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), one of the authors of the new study.
"Compellingly, together our data really suggest a positive story of a reduced severity of Omicron compared to other variants," she said during a news conference by a group of NICD scientists.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- COVID
- National Institute
- Omicron
- South African
- NICD
ALSO READ
New Zealand won't send diplomats to Beijing Olympics, citing COVID-19
World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
UPDATE 3-New York City expands COVID vaccine mandates for children, private sector
China reports 94 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 6 vs 61 a day earlier
New Zealand won't send diplomats to Beijing Olympics, cites COVID-19