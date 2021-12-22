Left Menu

S.Africa data, study suggest 'positive story' on Omicron severity - scientist

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:56 IST
S.Africa data, study suggest 'positive story' on Omicron severity - scientist
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • South Africa

A new South African study, along with data on hospitalisations and deaths in the country's fourth wave of COVID infections, suggest that the risk of severe disease is lower with Omicron than with previous variants, a top scientist said on Wednesday.

"In South Africa, this is the epidemiology: Omicron is behaving in a way that is less severe," said Professor Cheryl Cohen of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), one of the authors of the new study.

"Compellingly, together our data really suggest a positive story of a reduced severity of Omicron compared to other variants," she said during a news conference by a group of NICD scientists.

