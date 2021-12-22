Left Menu

Slovakia to ship 200,000 COVID-19 shots to Omicron-hit Denmark

Slovakia will supply 200,000 Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines to fellow EU member Denmark in January to help its booster campaign as infections from the fast-spreading Omicron variant soar, the Slovak Health Ministry said on Wednesday. "It is an expression of loyalty within the EU in fighting the pandemic," the ministry said. Daily coronavirus infections in Denmark reached a new record https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/denmark on Tuesday, propelled by the Omicron variant.

Slovakia will supply 200,000 Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccines to fellow EU member Denmark in January to help its booster campaign as infections from the fast-spreading Omicron variant soar, the Slovak Health Ministry said on Wednesday. A ministry document discussed by the government said Denmark had asked for vaccines to be supplied without delay.

"With regard to data and the speed of vaccinations in Slovakia as well as the amount in storage, the Slovak Republic is able to provide Denmark 200,000 doses in January," it said. "It is an expression of loyalty within the EU in fighting the pandemic," the ministry said.

Daily coronavirus infections in Denmark reached a new record https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/denmark on Tuesday, propelled by the Omicron variant. Denmark is one of Europe's most vaccinated countries with two doses - 83% of the entire population according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control - while Slovakia has lagged most others with 47.4% and thus has enough vaccines in storage.

Slovakia has so far confirmed just 7 cases of the Omicron variant.

