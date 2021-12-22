Denmark cuts COVID-19 booster shot interval for people aged 18 to 39
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:53 IST
Denmark will reduce the gap between second and third COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 18 to 39 to 4-1/2 months, down from the six months initially planned, health minister Magnus Heunicke said on Wednesday.
The Nordic country, which has seen record high new coronavirus cases this week, will also require a negative test for people arriving from abroad, the minister said.
